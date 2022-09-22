site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-evan-longoria-on-short-side-of-platoon | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Evan Longoria: On short side of platoon
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Longoria is not in Thursday's lineup against the Rockies.
Longoria was only in the lineup for one of the four games in Coors Field. He seems to be on the short side of a platoon, as he has not started against a righty since Sept. 13.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read