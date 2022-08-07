Longoria (hamstring) is expected to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Longoria has been sidelined by the hamstring strain since July 23, and he's set to return Monday without the need of a minor-league rehab assignment. The 36-year-old has a.243/.331/.459 slash line with nine home runs and 19 RBI in 49 games this season, and he figures to receive regular days off given his recent injury issues, especially after the acquisition of J.D. Davis at the trade deadline.