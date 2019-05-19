Giants' Evan Longoria: Opens scoring in return
Longoria (illness) went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and two walks in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Diamondbacks.
Longoria missed two games with a stomach bug, but was able to play the full nine innings Saturday. The third baseman provided the RBI in the first inning, and then scored a run in the sixth inning on a triple by Brandon Crawford. Longoria is hitting .230 with 17 runs scored and 16 RBI in 39 games this season.
