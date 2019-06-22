Longoria is not in the lineup for Saturday's game at Arizona, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Longoria will take a seat for the second straight game after starting the previous five games for the Giants. The 33-year-old went 0-for-2 with a walk off the bench in Friday's game, so there doesn't appear to be any injury concerns. Pablo Sandoval will start again at third base in his stead.

