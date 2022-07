Longoria was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained left oblique, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's unclear when exactly the veteran third baseman picked up the injury, though it presumably occurred Tuesday while going 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts against Arizona. Longoria doesn't have a clear timeline for his return, but he seems likely to be sidelined through the All-Star break.