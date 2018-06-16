Giants' Evan Longoria: Placed on disabled list
Longoria was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured hand Friday.
Longoria was hit in the left hand by a pitch Thursday against the Marlins. He's expected to miss at least six weeks and could miss over two months if surgery is required. Alen Hanson started in his place Friday, though Pablo Sandoval could slide over from first base once Brandon Belt (appendicitis) returns from the disabled list, which is expected to happen Saturday.
