Longoria was placed on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis on Monday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Longoria left Sunday's game against the Brewers with the injury. The Giants were initially optimistic that he'd return after a brief absence, but that optimism was evidently premature. Ray Black was recalled in a corresponding move, with Pablo Sandoval expected to take over as the primary third baseman for the time being.