Longoria went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Friday's loss against Miami.

Longoria plated the Giants' lone run of the game with an RBI single that scored Mike Yastrzemski in the top of the fourth. It was Longoria's fourth RBI over his last five games, and the veteran has been one of San Francisco's most dangerous hitters -- he has hit safely in five of his last seven contests while hitting .317 with a 1.025 OPS through 12 games.