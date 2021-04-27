Longoria went 2-for-2 with three RBI and a run scored in Monday's 12-0 blowout victory over the Rockies.

Longoria made his return to the lineup after missing the prior three games with a tight left hamstring and picked up right where he left off. The 35-year-old singled home a run before later scoring himself during a four-run first inning and then came back the following frame to plate two more on a double to deep left field. He was then replaced on base by Jason Vosler as a precautionary measure to allow for him to get some added rest. Longoria has been excellent so far with a slash line of .316/.409/.614 over 57 at-bats. He's on pace for his best statistical season in nearly a decade and it will be interesting to see if he can keep up the success throughout the year.