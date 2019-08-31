Longoria went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 8-3 win over the Padres.

Longoria provided an RBI single to plate Mike Yastrzemski in the seventh inning before scoring on a Kevin Pillar sacrifice fly. Longoria then added an RBI double to knock in Brandon Belt in the eighth inning for the Giants' final run of the game. The third baseman has enjoyed August, hitting .345 (29-for-84) with four homers, 20 RBI and 13 runs scored in 21 games.