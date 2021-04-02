Longoria went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.
Longoria opened the scoring by leading off the second inning with a homer. The third baseman battled plantar fasciitis that limited him to designated hitter duty for most of spring training, but he played all 10 innings in the field Thursday. The 35-year-old had seven homers, 28 RBI and 26 runs scored with a .254/.297/.425 slash line in 53 games last year. When healthy, he should be a near-everyday presence in the heart of the Giants' lineup.
