Longoria went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Monday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Phillies.

Longoria homered for the third game in a row, and his fifth time in the last five contests. The power surge is part of a seven-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 9-for-26 (.346). The third baseman owns a .241/.268/.556 slash line with five long balls, 11 RBI, seven runs scored and a 33.9 percent strikeout rate in 16 contests this season.