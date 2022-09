Longoria went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Longoria continues to remain in a short-side platoon role. His multi-hit effort Friday was his second in September, and he's hit just .185 with three doubles and six RBI this month. For the season, the slump has him down to a .241/.314/.435 slash line with 12 home runs, 34 RBI, 29 runs scored and 13 doubles through 283 plate appearances.