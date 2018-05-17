Longoria went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's loss to the Reds.

All three hits were singles, but it marked the continuation of a recent hot stretch for the 32-year-old. Over the last five games, he's been hitting .348 (8-for-23) with a home run, three runs scored and a pair of RBI. That stretch has brought his average up to .256 to go along with a .767 OPS in his first year in San Francisco.