Longoria (side) went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, a walk and a run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Cubs.

Longoria missed two games with right side soreness. He knocked in Brandon Crawford for San Francisco's first run, then came around to score on a Steven Duggar home run. Longoria has maintained a solid .275/.363/.506 slash line with nine home runs, 30 RBI, 27 runs scored and a stolen base as a near-everyday option at third base.