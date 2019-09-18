Longoria went 2-for-4 with three walks and a run scored in Tuesday's 15-inning win over the Red Sox.

Longoria was an on-base machine for the Giants in this one, raising his season mark to .329, the best we've seen from the slugger since 2013. The 33-year-old will likely never return to numbers we saw during his days in Tampa Bay, but 2019 has been a respectable bounceback campaign with a .260/.329/.448 slash line through 120 games.