Longoria went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Longoria took Zach Greinke deep in the first inning for his 11th home run of the season. It was his first home run and third extra-base hit since returning from the disabled list on July 26. He has consistently batted third in the Giants lineup, which should give him plenty of opportunities to rack up counting stats to close the season.

