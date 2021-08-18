Longoria went 3-for-3 with a home run in Tuesday's win over the Mets.
Longoria blasted his 10th homer of the season off Marcus Stroman in the seventh inning, but the veteran third baseman delivered a strong all-around offensive game and reached base in all three of his at-bats. The former Rays star has hit safely in three of his four games since returning from a lengthy spell on the injured list but has been seeing the ball well during most of the year. He has hit safely in all but one of his last 14 games -- dating back to May 22 -- and hitting .432 with five homers and 14 RBI over that span.