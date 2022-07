Longoria (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting Saturday against the Brewers.

Longoria began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday and went 3-for-6 with two doubles, two runs, a walk and a strikeout over his two rehab games. He's starting at third base and batting cleanup Saturday, and he should see regular playing time now that he's back to full health.