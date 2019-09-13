Longoria went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's game against Pittsburgh.

Longoria got the Giants on the board in the sixth inning with a two-run homer to left field, but it was all the scoring his team could muster in a 4-2 loss. The 33-year-old has put together a .259/.323/.453 slash line with 19 homers and 64 RBI over 117 games heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

