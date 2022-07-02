site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Evan Longoria: Resting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
Longoria will sit Friday against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Longoria sits after starting nine straight games, a stretch in which he hit .400/.486/.733 with three homers and more walks (six) than strikeouts (five). Jason Vosler will spell him at third base.
