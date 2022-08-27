site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-evan-longoria-resting-saturday-848901 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Evan Longoria: Resting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Longoria isn't starting Saturday against the Twins, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Longoria is getting a breather after he went 0-for-7 with five strikeouts over the last two games. Wilmer Flores will take his place at the hot corner and bat third Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read