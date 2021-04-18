site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Evan Longoria: Resting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Longoria is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
Longoria is likely just getting some routine maintenance as the Giants wrap up their series in Miami with a day game. Tommy La Stella will fill in at third base for Longoria.
