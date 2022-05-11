The Giants reinstated Longoria (finger) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. He'll start at third base and bat third in the Giants' series finale with the Rockies, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

San Francisco initially planned to have Longoria come off the IL ahead of Friday's series opener in St. Louis, but he'll make his season debut two days earlier than anticipated after his surgically repaired finger responded well to a recent five-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento. He should settle back in as the Giants' everyday third baseman, leaving Wilmer Flores (back) to vie for reps at designated hitter with Darin Ruf.