Giants' Evan Longoria: Returns to lineup
Longoria (glute) is in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.
Longoria was reportedly feeling better Tuesday but got an extra day to recover. He'll reclaim his spot at third base Wednesday, batting sixth.
