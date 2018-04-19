Giants' Evan Longoria: Returns with bang
Longoria fell a triple short of the cycle Wednesday, going 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in a 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
Longoria sat out Tuesday's contest with an ailing left ankle. The day off worked wonders for the veteran third baseman, as he reached base four times and provided a much-needed spark for a struggling San Francisco offense. The 32-year-old has snapped out of his early slump, batting .435 (10-for-23) with six extra-base hits and five RBI over his last six games.
