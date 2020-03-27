Longoria went 5-for-25 with two doubles and four RBI in 10 games prior to the suspension of spring training.

The veteran third baseman is poised for another season starting at the hot corner for San Francisco, though he didn't find much success before Cactus League play was suspended. Longoria finished 2019 with a .254/.325/.437 slash line with 20 home runs and 69 RBI in 129 contests.