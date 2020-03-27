Giants' Evan Longoria: Rough spring showing
Longoria went 5-for-25 with two doubles and four RBI in 10 games prior to the suspension of spring training.
The veteran third baseman is poised for another season starting at the hot corner for San Francisco, though he didn't find much success before Cactus League play was suspended. Longoria finished 2019 with a .254/.325/.437 slash line with 20 home runs and 69 RBI in 129 contests.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Homers and steals in loss•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Doubles, drives in two•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Reaches base five times•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Responsible for both runs in loss•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H points dynasty mock draft
You think juggling pitchers and hitters as is hard? What about the immediate and the long-term?...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Sanchez
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Biggest Opening Day Fantasy stars
Yes, lots of us are missing Opening Day today, so here's a fun look back at some of the most...
-
Biggest questions for top 12
How long will Ronald Acuña remain an elite steals source? How will Gerrit Cole handle Yankee...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Take Turner
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...