Giants' Evan Longoria: Scheduled to return Wednesday
Longoria (ankle) participated in fielding drills and took batting practice Tuesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Due to a bout of ankle soreness, San Francisco withheld Longoria from the lineup for a few days as a precautionary measure. After participating in Tuesday's workout without any issues, the Giants plan on having him play in Wednesday's game against the Mariners. Over six games this spring, Longoria has gone 4-for-14 (.286) at the dish and drawn three walks.
