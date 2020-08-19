Longoria went 1-for-3 with one walk, a double, one RBI and three runs scored Tuesday against the Angels.

Longoria had an all around productive day at dish, twice getting driven in by Pablo Sandoval. He had an RBI of his own in the top of the ninth inning, driving in Brandon Belt with a double. Longoria has swung the bat fairly well of late, racking up at least one hit in five of his last six starts. In that span, he's gone 6-for-24 with one home run, four RBI and five runs scored. In 72 plate appearances this season, Longoria is hitting .234/.292/.422 to go along with two home runs, nine RBI and nine runs scored.