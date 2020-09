Longoria was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Diamondbacks for an undisclosed reason, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear what's keeping Longoria out of the lineup, but Pablo Sandoval will step in at third base in his absence. The 34-year-old went 1-for-13 with a solo home run and three strikeouts over the first three games of the series against Arizona.