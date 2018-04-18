Giants' Evan Longoria: Scratched with ankle injury
Longoria was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks due to an ankle injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
An ankle issue that bothered Longoria during spring training resurfaced Tuesday, so Pablo Sandoval will now start at third base. Manager Bruce Bochy reported that Longoria would likely need a couple days to rest, so look for Sandoval to fill in at the hot corner in the meantime.
More News
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...