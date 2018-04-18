Longoria was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks due to an ankle injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

An ankle issue that bothered Longoria during spring training resurfaced Tuesday, so Pablo Sandoval will now start at third base. Manager Bruce Bochy reported that Longoria would likely need a couple days to rest, so look for Sandoval to fill in at the hot corner in the meantime.