Giants' Evan Longoria: Scratched with sore heel
Longoria was scratched from Friday's Cactus League game with a sore heel, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Longoria should be considered day-to-day and could be back in the lineup later this weekend, though the team may choose to give him a couple days off to rest. The third baseman is coming off a 2017 campaign where he slashed .261/.313/.424 with 20 home runs and 86 RBI with Tampa Bay. He was replaced by Pablo Sandoval in Friday's lineup.
