Giants' Evan Longoria: Set to begin rehab assignment Friday
Longoria (hand) will embark upon a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As expected, Longoria will start a minor-league assignment after resuming baseball activities a couple weeks ago. He progressed to taking batting practice prior to the club's final game of the first half and shouldn't face any limitations during his time with the River Cats. According to Schulman, manager Bruce Bochy estimated that Longoria will need around 7-to-10 days at the Triple-A level before returning to San Francisco.
