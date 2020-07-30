Giants manager Gabe Kapler reiterated that Longoria (oblique) remains on track to return from the 10-day injured list ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Longoria was placed on the IL shortly before Opening Day with a moderate right oblique strain, but he'll end up missing the minimum amount of time due to the injury. The Giants had been running out a tandem of Wilmer Flores and Donovan Solano to cover the hot corner while Longoria was out, but both will likely see most of their future opportunities at second base, shortstop or designated hitter now that both Longoria and Brandon Belt (Achilles) are set to return from the IL.