Longoria (finger) expects to be activated off the injured list in three or four days, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Longoria has yet to make his season debut, as he's still working his way back from finger surgery, a procedure he underwent in late March. He's nearly ready to go after grabbing five hits in five rehab games, but he needs at least a couple more before the Giants activate him.
