Longoria (hand) is expected to resume taking swings in about a week, the Associated Press reports.

Longoria has seemingly progressed as anticipated after undergoing surgery June 19 to repair his fractured left hand. He'll likely first start taking dry swings, then move on to hitting off a tee and in the cage before finally facing live pitching in batting practice. The third baseman was handed a 6-to-8-week recovery timeline after undergoing surgery, putting him in line for a return from the disabled list in early-to-mid August.