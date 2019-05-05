Giants' Evan Longoria: Sits again Sunday
Longoria remains out Sunday against Cincinnati, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Longoria was scratched Saturday with a left shoulder issue and will sit for at least one more game. His return timeline remains unclear, though he was reportedly available off the bench Saturday, which points to a short absence. Pablo Sandoval gets another start at third base.
