Longoria (foot) is not starting the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

The rest was expected after Longoria left Sunday's game against the Brewers due to plantar fasciitis. The Giants were reportedly optimistic at the time that Longoria could start in Monday's nightcap, which remains a possibility. Pablo Sandoval fills in at the hot corner in the meantime.

