Longoria will not be in the lineup Friday against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

An off day here against Bryse Wilson means that Longoria has started against two lefties while sitting against two righties since his return from a hamstring injury. It's possible that's been due to the Giants' desire to avoid using him on back-to-back days initially upon his return rather than a signal that he's slipping into the small side of a platoon. Whatever the reason, it will be Wilmer Flores who starts at the hot corner Friday.