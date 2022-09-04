Longoria is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The righty-hitting Longoria will be on the bench for the second straight game, even with the Giants facing a southpaw (Ranger Suarez) in the series finale. Given that the Giants enter Sunday's contest with a 63-68 record in addition to the fact that Longoria has been on the injured list multiple times in 2022, it's possible the 36-year-old moves into more of a part-time role in the final month of the season.