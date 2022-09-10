site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-evan-longoria-sitting-saturday-851993 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Evan Longoria: Sitting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Longoria isn't starting Saturday against the Cubs, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Longoria started the last two games and went 2-for-8 with a double, two RBI and three strikeouts. J.D. Davis will take over at the hot corner and bat third Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read