Giants' Evan Longoria: Sitting Wednesday
Longoria will sit Wednesday against Atlanta.
Longoria will get a day off after he went 2-for-7 with a run scored in the first two games of the series. Wilmer Flores will get the start at third base and bat third Wednesday.
