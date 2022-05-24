Longoria is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets after jamming his left shoulder on an attempted dive Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Longoria may be available off the bench, which indicates the injury isn't a serious concern. The 36-year-old could also be held out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale if the Giants want to express additional caution, as it would allow the veteran an extra two days to recover with a scheduled day off to follow Thursday.