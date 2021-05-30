Longoria went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-6 win over the Dodgers.

Longoria took Alex Vesia deep to lead off the eighth inning Saturday. The veteran is still a threat for 20 long balls in a season and his OPS of .850 is his highest since 2012. He is one of the many reasons the Giants have been able to keep up with the other powerhouses in the National League West. The third baseman is slashing .267/.357/.493 with eight home runs, 26 RBI and 25 runs in 171 plate appearances.