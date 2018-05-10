Longoria went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Phillies.

In addition to the doubles, Longoria struck out in his only other at-bat before being lifted in the sixth inning with the game already well out of hand. He's now posting a 3:35 BB:K and hasn't drawn a walk since April 23. Even with the two-hit night, Longoria is just 4-for-31 (.226) since the calendar flipped to May, but three of those hits -- all doubles -- have come in the last two games.