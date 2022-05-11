The Giants plan to have Longoria (finger) back in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Longoria underwent finger surgery in late March and hasn't yet made his season debut, but he's on track to be in the starting nine for Wednesday's series finale against Colorado. The 36-year-old recently appeared in five rehab games and went 5-for-18 with a run and seven strikeouts.
