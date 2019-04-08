Longoria is starting at third base and hitting sixth Monday against the Padres, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Longoria is scuffling at the plate to start the season, slashing just .194/.216/.306 through 10 games. As such, he'll slide to the bottom half of the order for the first time all year, with Brandon Belt and Buster Posey hitting third and fourth, respectively.

