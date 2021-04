Longoria went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two totals runs scored in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Reds.

Longoria got aboard with a first-inning single and scored on Brandon Crawford's two-run shot. In the sixth, Longoria added a game-tying solo shot of his own. The third baseman is crushing the ball early in 2021 with a .316/.366/.658 slash line, four homers, eight RBI and six runs scored across 41 plate appearances.