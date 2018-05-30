Longoria went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies.

Longoria took starter Kyle Freeland deep in the sixth and then hit another long ball -- his tenth of the year -- off Bryan Shaw in the eighth. This was Longoria's third multi-hit game in his last four contests, raising his average to .263 on the season. The 32-year-old's 29 RBI put him just within the top ten among MLB third basemen, but his .293 on-base percentage ranks near the bottom at the position. Longoria does have 26 extra-base hits, but he also carries an unfavorable 43:8 K:BB on the season.