Longoria (illness) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Longoria retreated to the bench for Friday's series opener against the Rockies due to some mild side effects after he received the COVID-19 vaccine. However, he'll return to third base and bat fifth against Colorado on Saturday.
More News
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Likely available off bench•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Hits third long ball of season•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Goes deep again Friday•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Pops Opening Day homer•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Makes spring debut at 3B•
-
Giants' Evan Longoria: Slated to play third base Saturday•